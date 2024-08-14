TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 2,493 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. 118,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

