TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $241,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors' holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.36. 16,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,167. The company has a market cap of $740.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.92. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $154.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.593 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

