TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $304,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. 195,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,329. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.