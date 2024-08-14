TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of BATS:IGEB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,334 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

