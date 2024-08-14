TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 19 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MTD traded down $18.68 on Wednesday, hitting $1,401.62. 74,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,408.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,337.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

