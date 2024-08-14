TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 466,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 173,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.46. 1,449,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,543. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

