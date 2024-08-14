TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 653.50%.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,752. The company has a market cap of $307.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.83. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

