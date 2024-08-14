Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

TSMRF remained flat at $26.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. Tsumura & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

About Tsumura & Co.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.