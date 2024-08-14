Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
TSMRF remained flat at $26.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. Tsumura & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.76.
About Tsumura & Co.
