Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 33,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 268,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $731.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.34.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
