TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TWFG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Get TWFG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWFG

TWFG Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at TWFG

Shares of TWFG opened at $24.38 on Monday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at $102,493. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 over the last quarter.

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.