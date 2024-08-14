U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lowered by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 272,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. 664,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,491,565. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

