U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $9.86 on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,271. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

