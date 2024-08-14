Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 1,010.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
