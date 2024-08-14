UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
UL Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:ULS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. 142,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07.
UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
About UL Solutions
UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.
