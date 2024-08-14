UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.63

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 437566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UMH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

UMH Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UMH Properties news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 49,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

