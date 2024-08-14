United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.07 and last traded at $126.46. Approximately 355,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,240,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.