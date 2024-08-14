United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 93,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 125,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
United States 3x Oil Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United States 3x Oil Fund
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for United States 3x Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 3x Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.