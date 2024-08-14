Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 438.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UVV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 81,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $770.86 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

