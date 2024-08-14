Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, an increase of 495.7% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of UNVGY traded up 0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 12.19. The company had a trading volume of 519,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,133. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of 11.29 and a 12 month high of 15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of 14.15 and a 200-day moving average of 14.61.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

