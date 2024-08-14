V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 149.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.55. 282,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,852. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

