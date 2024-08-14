V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 2,520 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.76. 632,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $185.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.
D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.