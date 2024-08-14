V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 2,520 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.76. 632,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $185.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

