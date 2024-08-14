V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN remained flat at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,124. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

