V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $12.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.22. The company had a trading volume of 286,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,530. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

