V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in TransUnion by 5.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $3,214,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $2,731,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.9% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $91.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,047.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.