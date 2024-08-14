V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 325 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $126.89. 1,072,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,697. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

