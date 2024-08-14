V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,000,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.21. 379,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

