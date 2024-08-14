V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. 3,469,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996,241. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $50.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.