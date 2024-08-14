V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Expedia Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.43. 2,003,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average is $129.03.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

