V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on REG. Scotiabank cut their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $71.30.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

