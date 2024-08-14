V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 661.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,884.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 992 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 616,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,209. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

