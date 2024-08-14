V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Down 0.7 %

HOLX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. 739,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,132. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

