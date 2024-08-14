V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

V stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.60. 2,722,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,975. The company has a market capitalization of $474.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.77. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

