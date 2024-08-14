V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in 3M by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.00. 1,908,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,965. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

