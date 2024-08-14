V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after purchasing an additional 249,232 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,485.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after purchasing an additional 229,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.01. 634,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,863. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.80.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

