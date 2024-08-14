V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock remained flat at $60.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,171,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $61.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.