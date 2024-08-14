V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 3,083 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.32. 1,582,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.31. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.46, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,187 shares of company stock valued at $57,611,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

