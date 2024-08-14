V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.48. 73,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,352. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.27.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,777 shares of company stock worth $16,847,207. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

