V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

GS traded up $7.13 on Wednesday, hitting $499.07. The company had a trading volume of 954,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

