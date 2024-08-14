V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.13. 307,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.12. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

