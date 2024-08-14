Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,684,500 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 1,207,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,406.4 days.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of VOYJF remained flat at $27.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Valmet Oyj has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.
About Valmet Oyj
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valmet Oyj
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.