Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,684,500 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 1,207,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,406.4 days.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of VOYJF remained flat at $27.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Valmet Oyj has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

About Valmet Oyj

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.