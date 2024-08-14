Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $67.39. 957,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

