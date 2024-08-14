Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Kure Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kure Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.6% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,281,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,393,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,769,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

VUG stock traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,957. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

