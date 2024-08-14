Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,972,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,353,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,378. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

