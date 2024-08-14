Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.90. 527,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,361. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

