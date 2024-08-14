Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 348.3% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 348.3% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.18. 16,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,170. The company has a market cap of $739.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $154.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.92.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.593 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.