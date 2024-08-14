Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 348.3% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 348.3% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.18. 16,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,170. The company has a market cap of $739.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $154.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.92.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.593 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
