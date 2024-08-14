Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of VTHR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.80. 5,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,999. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $250.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

