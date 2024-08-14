Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 343,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 111,950 shares.The stock last traded at $101.39 and had previously closed at $102.00.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,333,000.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.