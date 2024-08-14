Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in July

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Vår Energi AS Price Performance

Shares of VARRY stock remained flat at $6.49 on Wednesday. Vår Energi AS has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

About Vår Energi AS

Featured Stories

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

