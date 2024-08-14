Venom (VENOM) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Venom (VENOM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Venom has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $283.01 million and $3.04 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.1540027 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,520,616.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

