Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
